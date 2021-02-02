5-inch/62 calibre Mark 45 Mod-4 naval artillery gun being test fired on USS Forrest Sherman





The global defence, aerospace and security company, BAE Systems is going to demonstrate a number of its world-leading capabilities at next week’s Aero India, taking place from 3-5 February in Bengaluru. Under the theme of “Partnering in India to Make in India”, the company will exhibit how its products and services all across land, air and sea provide a vital advantage to its Indian customers, as well as drive indigenous production, according to the press statement issued on 28 January.





“Whilst Aero India 2021 will be a different event to other years, it will still provide a great opportunity for the BAE Systems team from India and overseas to engage with our key stakeholders and partners and explore ways to expand the company’s in-country supply chain,” said Ravi Nirgudkar, Managing Director, BAE Systems, India.





The BAE Systems stand will display a model of the Make in India Hawk advanced jet trainer, which is in service with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The low-cost, combat-proven APKWS laser-guided rocket will also be featured on the stand, according to press statement. The complete BAE Systems portfolio will also be available on audio/visual display, which includes video of the MK-45 Mod 4 Naval Gun System. The 5-inch (127-mm) 62-calibre Mk 45 Mod 4 Naval Gun system is in US Navy service currently that significantly enhance Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and overall mission performance.





There will also be a video of the M777 Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer (ULH). Under an agreement between the US and Indian governments, the 155mm M777A2 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated, and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. (MDSL), as part of the Make in India program, the statement reads. BAE Systems has produced and delivered 41 guns to the Indian Army.







