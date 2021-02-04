



In 2020, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed 225 licence agreements with industry





After releasing DRDO-India documents and procedures at AeroIndia2021 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka (Bengaluru) on Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said “These 225 agreements that were signed with industry show the industries’ trust in home grown technologies developed by DRDO.”





“The recent decision to induct 83 TEJAS in IAF by the government and the successes of indigenously developed systems like bombs, radars sonar, communication systems, armaments reflect the role of DRDO in the country’s self-reliance. It is in pursuit of these goals that we had many successful trials recently like ‘Akash NG Missile, Anti-Radiation Missile-RUDRAM, MRSAM etc. In many of our tests, we have got success in our maiden attempt itself.”





Singh said “Today, when the world is changing so fast we have to focus on new goals for our new India, I am happy to see that DRDO is continuously developing technology that will help us in achieving these goals.”





The policy revisions done is expected to facilitate the design, development, production and certification of next-generation air systems. The new airworthiness framework will empower the organisations and industries with liberal certification procedures.





Paying tributes to Roddam Narasimha, Singh said “On the golden jubilee of ‘Aeronautics Research and Development Board,’ I pay tributes to Prof Roddam Narasimha, who passed away a couple of months back. By setting up the Aeronautical Research and Development Board, he worked to realise many futuristic scientific developments.”







