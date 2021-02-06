



HAL on Friday received the Provisional Certificate for the Engine and Flight Display Unit (EFDU) indigenously developed for the Jaguar DARIN-III fighter aircraft platform at the Bandhan program during Aero India 2021.





The EFDU developed by Mission and Combat Systems R&D Centre (MCSRD&C), HAL, is a flight critical system displaying engine fuel and flight parameters required for flying the aircraft.





In case of failure of the primary flight display unit, the EFDU provides necessary engine, fuel, hydraulics and navigation data required for get-you-home functionality on a single 4”X5” laser compact disc display.





This EFDU will replace an imported Engine and Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Unit thereby giving a boost to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engineering and R&D), received the clearance certificate from APVS Prasad, Outstanding Scientist and Chief Executive (Airworthiness), Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), a laboratory under the Defence Research & Development Organisation.





R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said this development would not only lead to self-reliance but also enable HAL to develop further similar smart instrument display systems and Multi-Function Displays for various aircraft platforms.





Aero India News



