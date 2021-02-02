



India’s largest aerospace show will run in the city of Bangalore on February 3-5





MOSCOW: Russia’s state hi-tech corporation ROSTEC will feature over 200 weapon systems at the Aero India 2021 aerospace show that will run in the Indian city of Bangalore on February 3-5, ROSTEC Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Viktor Kladov told TASS on Monday.





"Overall, we will show over 200 military exhibits. We will also demonstrate the Su-57E [fifth-generation fighter]: we have brought to India the aircraft’s model that gives an idea about this unique fighter. We will also show our other bestsellers: the Su-35, the MiG-35D, the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport plane and the Il-78MK-90A aerial refuelling tanker," Kladov said.





ROSTEC will also feature a Ka-226T light multi-purpose helicopter at the Aero India 2021 aerospace show, he said.





"This is an ideal vehicle for local climatic and physical geographic conditions. I am confident that our other helicopters, such as the Mi-28NE, the Mi-171Sh and the Mi-17V-5, the Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack gunship and the Ka-31 radar surveillance helicopter will also capture attention," Kladov said.





"This year we will feature in Bangalore a lot of Russia’s latest systems: aircraft, air defence complexes, the armour and munitions. Also, we are planning to present our promising civil programs in the sphere of electronics, engine-and aircraft-making," he said.





Aero India is India’s largest aerospace show.







