BANGALORE: IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI will be capable of carrying five new BrahMos missiles, which the BrahMos Aerospace is developing, Chief Manager for Marketing and Exports Praveen Pathak said on the sidelines of the Aero India Air Show.





"We proceed from the fact that it will be possible to integrate Su-30MKI fighters with as many as five new BrahMos-NG missiles, which is being developed for light fighter jets. We are planning that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI plane will be capable of carrying two missiles under each wing and one missile under the fuselage," Pathak said.





"Currently, Su-30MKI planes carry only one missile under the fuselage. The new missiles will considerably boost the aircraft’s capabilities," he added.





