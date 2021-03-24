DRDO On A Dream Run
During the past 3 years, 79 projects amounting to Rs.8,201 Crores directly pertaining to development of new defence equipment i.e. Cruise Missile, Anti-Ship Missile, Surface-to-Air Missile, Air-to-Air Missile, Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket, Mounted Gun System, Ammunitions, Electronic Warfare System, Radars, Torpedoes, High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle etc. have been undertaken. Some of the DRDO developed systems which are likely to be available to our defence personnel during 2021-23 are as follow:
|
Sl. No.
|
System
|
Timelines
|
1.
|
ASTRA Missile
|
2021
|
2.
|
Anti Drone System
|
2021
|
3.
|
SATCOM Devices
|
2021
|
4.
|
QRSAM
|
2022
|
5.
|
ADFCR
|
2022
|
6.
|
HELINA
|
2022
|
7.
|
ADTCR
|
2022
|
8.
|
Guided Bomb
|
2022
|
9.
|
NAG
|
2022
|
10.
|
NGARM
|
2023
|
11.
|
SAAW
|
2023
Many DRDO developed technologies such as Battle Field Surveillance Radar (BFSR), Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) Jammers, 5.56 mm Rifle, 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBRL), Oleo Resin (OR) Grenade etc are being utilized by the State Police.
Upgrades to some of the systems have been developed by DRDO. Details of the same are as follow:
Arjun MK-1AAkash-NGTEJAS MK-1AMedium Power Radar-Extended RangePINAKA- Extended Range, Guided
Electronics & Communication System: Unified Mission Computer for SU-30 MKI aircraft, Internal EW System for MIG-29 Upgrade Aircraft, EW systems for Naval platforms.
This information was tabled in a written reply by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik to a question asked by Shri Harnath Singh Yadav and Shri Vijay Pal Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha.
