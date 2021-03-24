During the past 3 years, 79 projects amounting to Rs.8,201 Crores directly pertaining to development of new defence equipment i.e. Cruise Missile, Anti-Ship Missile, Surface-to-Air Missile, Air-to-Air Missile, Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket, Mounted Gun System, Ammunitions, Electronic Warfare System, Radars, Torpedoes, High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle etc. have been undertaken. Some of the DRDO developed systems which are likely to be available to our defence personnel during 2021-23 are as follow:

Sl. No.

System

Timelines

1.

ASTRA Missile

2021

2.

Anti Drone System

2021

3.

SATCOM Devices

2021

4.

QRSAM

2022

5.

ADFCR

2022

6.

HELINA

2022

7.

ADTCR

2022

8.

Guided Bomb

2022

9.

NAG

2022

10.

NGARM

2023

11.

SAAW

2023

Many DRDO developed technologies such as Battle Field Surveillance Radar (BFSR), Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) Jammers, 5.56 mm Rifle, 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBRL), Oleo Resin (OR) Grenade etc are being utilized by the State Police.

Upgrades to some of the systems have been developed by DRDO. Details of the same are as follow:

Arjun MK-1A
Akash-NG
TEJAS MK-1A
Medium Power Radar-Extended Range
PINAKA- Extended Range, Guided

Electronics & Communication System: Unified Mission Computer for SU-30 MKI aircraft, Internal EW System for MIG-29 Upgrade Aircraft, EW systems for Naval platforms.

This information was tabled in a written reply by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik to a question asked by Shri Harnath Singh Yadav and Shri Vijay Pal Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha.