



During the past 3 years, 79 projects amounting to Rs.8,201 Crores directly pertaining to development of new defence equipment i.e. Cruise Missile, Anti-Ship Missile, Surface-to-Air Missile, Air-to-Air Missile, Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket, Mounted Gun System, Ammunitions, Electronic Warfare System, Radars, Torpedoes, High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle etc. have been undertaken. Some of the DRDO developed systems which are likely to be available to our defence personnel during 2021-23 are as follow:





Sl. No. System Timelines 1. ASTRA Missile 2021 2. Anti Drone System 2021 3. SATCOM Devices 2021 4. QRSAM 2022 5. ADFCR 2022 6. HELINA 2022 7. ADTCR 2022 8. Guided Bomb 2022 9. NAG 2022 10. NGARM 2023 11. SAAW 2023





Many DRDO developed technologies such as Battle Field Surveillance Radar (BFSR), Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) Jammers, 5.56 mm Rifle, 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBRL), Oleo Resin (OR) Grenade etc are being utilized by the State Police.





Upgrades to some of the systems have been developed by DRDO. Details of the same are as follow:





Arjun MK-1A Akash-NG TEJAS MK-1A Medium Power Radar-Extended Range PINAKA- Extended Range, Guided





Electronics & Communication System: Unified Mission Computer for SU-30 MKI aircraft, Internal EW System for MIG-29 Upgrade Aircraft, EW systems for Naval platforms.





This information was tabled in a written reply by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik to a question asked by Shri Harnath Singh Yadav and Shri Vijay Pal Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha.



