



The US administration also confirmed that America would be providing raw materials for the production of a COVID-19 vaccine, as requested by the Indian government. We will be providing raw materials for production of Covishield vaccine at Serum Institute: US administration





Washington: The United States administration on Monday announced that it is in advanced talks with its allies and quad partners to provide collective help to India in its hours of need. It also confirmed that America would be providing raw materials for the production of a COVID-19 vaccine, as requested by the Indian government.





Following an important conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden over India's COVID-19 situation, some senior officials of the US administrations said that it was a warm and positive call, the leaders affirmed the strong ties between our nations, both of which have suffered so much under this pandemic.





"We are in close touch with Indian officials at all levels. And we are also closely coordinating with our allies, friends, and quad partners about how we can collectively support India in the hour of need," they said.





They went on to add that as requested by the Government of India, the US will be providing raw materials for the production of Covishield vaccine at Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra. "Given that there's not enough supply for entire global manufacturing effort and in light of the current crisis, the US is diverting order to India," they said.







