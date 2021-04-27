



The Indian Air Force with support from Ashok Leyland trucks recently completed multiple airlifting tasks of cryogenic oxygen containers to speed up the distribution of medical oxygen. Indian Air Force airlifts empty oxygen containers to filling stations. Oxygen containers air transported to speed up oxygen distribution process. 24X7 support to all CV brands transporting oxygen & other essentials





The entire nation is currently struggling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. With most of the hospitals flooded with patients, there has been an acute shortage of medical oxygen. In support of the fight against the deadly virus, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out operations to airlift empty oxygen tankers to be refilled by reducing travel time amid COVID surge. The Indian Air Force with support from Ashok Leyland trucks recently completed multiple airlifting tasks of cryogenic oxygen containers to speed up the distribution of medical oxygen.





In this critical hour of need, Ashok Leyland's service mandi arm has stepped up for the fight against the deadly coronavirus. It is providing around the clock assistance to all brands of commercial vehicles transporting oxygen as well as other essential items.

C-17 and IL-76 aircraft of IAF with the support of #AshokLeyland Trucks have started airlifting big oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much-needed oxygen.#COVID19India #COVIDSecondWave #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QEGIDAiYqv — Ashok Leyland (@ALIndiaOfficial) April 23, 2021





As a part of the COVID relief operation, IAF used C-17 and IL-76 aircrafts to transport oxygen containers from Air Force Station Hindan to Panagarh for recharging. After completing the task from Begumpet to Bhubaneswar & Indore to Jamnagar, C-17 aircraft also air transported containers from Pune, Indore & Jodhpur to Jamnagar.





The Indian Air Force extended support to Jharkhand as C-17 aircraft airlifted cryogenic oxygen tankers from Hindan Air Base and Bhopal to Ranchi. This task operation comes after the Delhi High Court suggested airlifting oxygen to several states facing a crippling shortage of medical oxygen.







