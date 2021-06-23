

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his interview to an Afghanistan-based TV news channel ducked the question on Imran Khan’s view about Osama bin Laden



In 2020, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had called former Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of 9/11 terror attacks in the US in 2001, a ‘martyr’ while addressing the country’s parliament, the National Assembly.





His foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his interview to an Afghanistan-based TV news channel ducked the question on Imran Khan’s view about Osama bin Laden, who was killed in a secret mission by the US forces in 2011 in Pakistan.





After fluttering a little while responding to the question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi decided to “pass” it.





“Prime Minister Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden a martyr,” said TOLO news journalist Lotfullah Najafizada seeking Qureshi’s view about the once most-wanted terrorist in the world.





Shah Mahmood Qureshi initially said Imran Khan was “well, uh, again, out of context Out of context He was quoted out of context. And, uh, you know, a particular section of the media played it up”





When journalist Lotfullah Najafizada persisted asking, “Is he [Osama bin Laden] a martyr? You disagree [with Imran Khan]? Osama bin Laden?”





Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “I will let that pass.”







