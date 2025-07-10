



On July 10, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a significant new round of tariffs targeting imports from seven nations: Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, the Philippines, Moldova, and Brunei. These tariffs, set to take effect on August 1, 2025, mark a notable escalation in the US administration’s trade policy, reflecting a broader effort to address what Trump described as longstanding inequities in international trade relationships.





According to official letters shared by the White House and statements from President Trump, the following tariff rates will be imposed on goods imported into the United States:





30% Tariff: Sri Lanka, Iraq, Algeria, Libya 25% Tariff: Moldova, Brunei 20% Tariff: Philippines





Trump’s letters warned that if these countries respond by increasing their own tariffs on US products, the US would reciprocate by raising tariffs by an equivalent amount. Conversely, the letters also indicated a willingness to reduce tariffs if the targeted nations revise their trade policies to be more open and equitable.





In the letters addressed to the leaders of the affected countries, President Trump emphasized the US desire for fair and reciprocal trade. He stated:





"We look forward to working with you as your Trading Partner for many years to come. If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, and eliminate your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America."





Trump reiterated that the tariffs would be enforced strictly from August 1, 2025, with no extensions or delays, as communicated in a post on Truth Social. He underscored the administration’s commitment to fairness and openness to negotiation, provided that other nations are willing to make “fair” deals.





The July 10 announcement follows a series of similar communications to other nations. Trump previously revealed that letters had been sent to the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Cambodia, outlining reciprocal tariffs effective August 1. The tariff rates for these countries are as follows:





President Trump justified these measures as necessary to correct what he views as decades of unfair trade practices by other nations. He asserted that his administration’s approach is a response to the damages incurred by the US economy over the years due to imbalanced trade relationships. Trump claimed that his first term saw the collection of “hundreds of billions of dollars” in tariffs without causing inflation, and he predicted even greater economic benefits in his second term.





The president also made clear that while the August 1 deadline is firm, he remains open to negotiation with countries willing to make genuine efforts toward fairer trade practices. He characterized the tariffs as both a corrective measure and a bargaining tool to encourage more open markets and the removal of trade barriers.





The newly announced tariffs represent a substantial shift in US trade policy, with the Trump administration signalling a readiness to both escalate and de-escalate trade barriers depending on the responses of the affected countries. The administration’s stance is rooted in a desire for reciprocity and fairness, aiming to leverage tariffs as a means to renegotiate longstanding trade arrangements and address perceived economic injustices. The coming weeks will reveal how the targeted nations respond and whether negotiations will lead to any adjustments before the August 1 implementation date.





Based On ANI Report







