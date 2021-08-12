

The armies of India and Russia have completed the main stage of the Indra-2021 exercise at Prudboy Ranges, Volgograd in Russia.







Indian and Russian soldiers at the base camp after the conclusion of the main stage of the Indra-2021 exercise at Prudboy Ranges, Volgograd in Russia.





The joint exercise, which began on August 4 was aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two armies, facilitate joint training between them to jointly plan and conduct counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate.









Russian T-90A tank in action during the main stage of the Indra-2021 exercise at Prudboy Ranges, Volgograd in Russia.





The Russian defence ministry informed that the main stage of the Indra 2021 Russian-Indian exercise, involving the use of aviation and artillery assets and tanks, had been completed near Volgograd.





Indian Army soldiers take part in a tactical exercise with their Russian counterparts in the main stage of the Indra 2021 Russian-Indian exercise.





Over 100 units of weapons and military equipment were employed in the bilateral exercise. The episode involved Su-24M bombers and Ka-52 attack helicopters of the Russian defence forces.









The weapons systems also included T-90A and BMP-3 tanks, armoured personnel carriers, Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, armoured equipment and off-road vehicle equipment.









Ka-52 attack helicopter of the Russian defence forces in action during the main stage of the Indra-2021 exercise at Prudboy Ranges, Volgograd in Russia.





In the exercise, the troops of two countries carried out the search and destruction of conditional explosive devices and illegal armed formations. They also conducted nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance in buildings and on the ground.





Indian Army soldiers on board Russian armoured vehicles during in the main stage of the Indra 2021 Russian-Indian exercise.





With RPG-7 and AGS-17 fire, the motorised infantry units of India suppressed the resistance of the mock enemy, after which the tactical airborne assault together with the special forces carried out a sweep of the settlement from the residual forces of the "enemy".









Indian and Russian soldiers take part in drill involving search and destruction of conditional explosive devices during the main stage of the Indra 2021 Russian-Indian exercise.





The Indra exercise between the two nations has been conducted regularly since 2003. The exercise takes place alternately between the two countries. The two counties will also hold their first-ever Indo-Russian 2+2 ministerial-level talks and annual summit later this year.







