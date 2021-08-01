



Security forces in Kashmir on Saturday eliminated Abu Saifullah alias Lamboo, who was the key conspirator in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred after an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into the CRPF convoy.





Also known as Mohammed Ismal Alvi, Lamboo was the operational commander of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in South Kashmir and is believed to be a close family member of JeM founder and wanted terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar.





“Indeed this a big win for the security forces as the top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM Lamboo has been killed in today’s encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained”, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said.





Saifullah was a battle-hardened terrorist who participated in the war in Afghanistan and fought alongside the Taliban against the NATO forces. He infiltrated into India from the international border in 2017 and since then he has been active in South Kashmir.





“Mohd Ismail Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was from the family of Masood Azhar. He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora (Pulwama) terror attack. He stayed with Adil Dar till the day of the fidayeen attack, the viral video of Adil Dar had his voice in it” Kumar said.





Adil Dar was the same terrorist who drove the explosive-laden vehicle which rammed into the CRPF convoy in 2019 in which 40 CRPF Jawans were martyred.





Lamboo was an expert in encrypted messaging applications and was specially trained by the ISI and JeM to fabricate different types of IED, he was also involved in several other IED attacks on security forces. “He was also behind several failed IED attacks on the security forces, that were timely detected and diffused”, the IGP said.





Categorized as A+ terrorists he was called Lamboo because of his build he was six feet in height





The report on Lamboo maintained by the security agencies and exclusively accessed by CNN-News18 term him as a threat to national security as he was highly motivated to carry out attacks on security establishments.





“Abu Saifullah was Pakistani born and brought up under the association of militant organization. The subject has infiltrated in Jan 2017 and was carrying terrorist activities in P.D (police district) Awantipora and District Pulwama and district Anantnag” the report reads.





It said that the Lamboo was again planning to carry out terrorist activities in Tral, and especially in the National Highway area with the help of local militants Sameer Ahmad Dar from Gundibagh in Kakpora. Pulwama.





“The subject is a foreign terrorist and clear threat to the Security and sovereignty of state and nation. Subject was escaped in an encounter during cordon and search operation at Zinpora (Doniwari) Chadoora Budgam on 04.03.2020 during which one solider got injured” it read.





It states that Lamboo also participated in Afghanistan with the Taliban and is an IED expert having great skills to frame car IED and land mine IED. “The subject is highly motivated by Pakistan to carry out Fidayeen attack on Police/SF establishments” It read.





As per the report, Lamboo was also involved in radicalising the local youth in South Kashmir to indulge in terror activities and disturb peace in the area.





“The subject is motivating the local youth for stone-pelting and other criminal activities to disturb peace of Public in the area. The subject is also trying for fresh recruit of local youth into the militant ranks especially in JeM outfit”, the report read.





It further states, “Lamboo was also one of the close associate of Abdul Rehman alias Fauji alias Idrees Bhai R/o Multan Pakistan who got eliminated at KanganPulwama during encounter with Security forces with two Local associates on 03.06.2020”.





The report states that Lamboo was trying to re-establish and strengthen JeM outfit and utilise Awantipora especially Kakpora and Pampore area of Pulwama as a hotbed for receiving new militant groups and transporting them to the other parts for carrying out militant attacks.





Lamboo was wanted in seven FIRs registered against him in different police stations across South Kashmir.







