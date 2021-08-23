Pakistani soldiers keeping a vigil in north Waziristan region in Baluchistan





NORTH WAZIRISTAN/ BALUCHISTAN: A captain of the Pakistan Army was martyred while two other soldiers got injured as their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in Tobo, Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement released on Sunday.





"Security Forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Baluchistan. Resultantly Capt Kashif embraced shahadat while 2 soldiers got injured," the military's media wing stated.





The communique further added that, "Injured soldiers have been evacuated to medical facility at Khuzdar."





Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, among other senior military officials, people from various walks of life and relatives of the martyr offered his funeral prayer in Rawalpindi later in the day.





Captain Kashif Shaheed was buried will full military honour, the ISPR said in a separate statement.





Separately, the military's media wing said that a terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Boya area of North Waziristan.





"Security Forces conducted an IBO on reported presence of terrorists in Boya, North Waziristan."





"During exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorist. Search of the area is under process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area", the statement added.





On August 18, a soldier embraced martyrdom when Army engaged a movement of terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district.





The movement was spotted in the Kanniguram area. "During intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed. While responding to terrorist fire, Naib Subedar Sonay Zai (age 42 years, resident of Darazinda, DI Khan), got critically injured and later embraced shahadat," the ISPR had said.





The statement added that a search operation was being conducted in the area to eliminate any terrorists found.





"The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the military's media wing added.





On July 18, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an IBO in South Waziristan district.





The operation was conducted in the Senai Narai area of the district on the reports of the presence of terrorists.







