



US Marines and German service members are watching entry gates during evacuation efforts at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul





On Sunday evening the US military had carried out "unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike" in Kabul targeting an explosive-laden car.





After a US drone strike hit an explosive-laden car in Kabul, news wire AFP reported several rockets were heard flying over Kabul.





According to reports, rockets were fired towards the airport with smoke rising near the area. According to news wire Reuters, the rockets were intercepted by the US defence system.





At least 5 rockets were fired at the airport, reports claimed.





On Sunday evening the US military had carried out an "unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike" in Kabul targeting a car which it said was full of explosives.





The military said it had eliminated an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamid Karzai International airport. The incident was confirmed by the Taliban.







