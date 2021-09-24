



The Punjab Police has foiled a big terror plot arresting three terrorists from Tarantaran district. The police have also recovered huge cache of arms, explosives from the three terror operatives. A massive combing and search operation has been launched in the region to look for any accomplice of the arrested terrorists.





Last night, three car-borne terrorists were nabbed near village Bhagwanpura in the district. The police team recovered a 9mm pistol, 11 live bullets, a hang grenade and other explosives from them.





All three terrorists - Kulwinder Singh, Kamalpreet Singh Mann, Kanwar pal Singh - are residents of Moga district of Punjab. Sources said, these terrorists were planning something big in the state.





Navdeep S, SHO Bhikhiwinid Sahib said that the terrorists even opened fire at the police but were overpowered. "Based on secret info, we intercepted them but they tried to flee & fired at police officials but we overpowered &arrested them," added, "We also got to know about their kingpin operating from Canada & associated with the Garam Khyali movement, further probe is on as we have taken them in custody."





In August, a tiffin bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar, suspected to be dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan. The Punjab Police had recovered tiffin bomb, grenades and 100 pistol cartridges from the border area. The investigation was later transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said.







