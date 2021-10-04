



IMPHAL: At least 4 suspected cadres of Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) were killed in an encounter with 21 Para of the Indian Army on Sunday at the adjoining area of B Gamnom village and NP Khollen under Thoubal Dam (Maphou) police station in Kangpokpi district.





According to reliable sources, all the deceased looked young and wore combat dresses and from them four (4) AK assault rifles and ammunition were recovered. It is reported that reinforcements have rushed to the encounter site.





It is further reported that the bodies of the 4 deceased might reach Imphal at around midnight due to the bad road conditions.





It may be mentioned that an encounter broke out between the KNLA and 21 Para at the adjoining area of K Hengjang and NP Khollen on June 8 this year too and on the following day (June 9), 2 cadres were apprehended.







