



On Sunday, a terrorist belonging to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir outfit, involved in the killing of a police officer, was killed in an encounter





As many as 5 terrorists were neutralised in 48 hours during anti-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.





On Sunday, a terrorist belonging to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) outfit, who was involved in the killing of a police officer, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, police said.





Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar identified the slain terrorist as Faheem Bhat, resident of Kadipora Anantnag.





“He has recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was involved in the killing of Martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara,” the IGP Kashmir said in a tweet.





The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired on the forces, who retaliated, he said.





ASI Ashraf was shot dead by terrorists outside Bijbehara hospital on Wednesday evening.





The encounter at K Kalan, Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district began late on Saturday night.





On Saturday, four militants, including an IED expert, were killed in twin encounters with security forces.





While two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in Shopian district, two from proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AuGH) were gunned down in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.





Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in Chowgam village in Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night, a police official said.





According to reports, both the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were involved in several terror crime cases.





They were also involved in motivating and recruiting the youth to join terror folds, a police official said.





In another encounter that broke out at Hardumir in the Tral area of Pulwama, two militants were killed, the official said. Both were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AuGH.





Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar identified the two as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool alias Adil.







