As per the Indian Air Force, General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in the nearby hilly in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.





Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, died today in a chopper crash near Ooty. According to the Air Force, Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons died in that fateful incident. A tribute to the soldier who played a big role in modernisation of Indian forces. Watch!





Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his DA Brigadier LS Lidder, his SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh were among the 14 people on-board the military chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu.





The names include CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal.





The Indian Air Force earlier confirmed that the CDS was on-board an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that met with an accident earlier today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.





"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," tweeted IAF.







