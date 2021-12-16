



In the encounter, a member of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff-Shrimal in Shopian, was killed.





"As per police records, the killed terrorist was 'A+' categorised and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities," the statement said.





Dar was active since 2017, it added.





The slain terrorist was also involved in the killing of a girl, Ishrat Muneer, in February 2019.





"Dar was involved in killing of a non-local labour, Charanjeet, a resident of Fazila, Punjab, and injuring others in October 2019, when they were loading apple boxes in a vehicle in the Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides, he was also instrumental in luring the gullible youth to join terrorist ranks," the police spokesperson said.





Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle and three magazines, were seized from the possession of the slain terrorist, he added.







