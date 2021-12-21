



Imran Khan said the people of Palestine and Kashmir want to see a unified response from the Muslim world about their democratic and human rights while speaking at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the whole of South Asia is hostage to the issue of Kashmir and Islamabad’s overtures for peace were mistaken by New Delhi as a sign of weakness. Imran was delivering the inaugural address at a conclave organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad. He said that there is only...





According to The News International, Imran Khan said OIC must play its role to help the world understand the teachings of Islam and "our love and affection for the last Prophet Hazrat Mohammad”.





Meanwhile, Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also said the resolution of the Kashmir issue was important for regional peace and stability.





Gen Bajwa made the comments during a meeting with Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who called on him here on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.





The Pakistan army said in a statement on Sunday Gen Bajwa "also emphasised that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia" and "reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity”.





Ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated after New Delhi withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories in August 2019.





India has said the issue related to Article 370 was entirely an internal matter of the country and advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.





India has also said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.





This comes at a time when Imran Khan is barely managing to govern his own country. On one hand, soaring inflation and price rise of commodities has riled the rank and file of the country. On other hand, the unsuccessful negotiations of the ruling PTI government with outfits like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and Tehreek-E-Labbaik Pakistan has raised concerns about a possible spike in extremism in the country.







