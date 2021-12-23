



For the first time in history, two successive flight tests of a ballistic missile have been conducted successfully on two consecutive days





BHUBANESWAR: A day after the maiden trial, India conducted second flight test of indigenously developed conventional surface-to-surface short range ballistic missile Pralay from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Thursday.





Defence sources said the missile was tested for heavier payload and a different range to prove the precision and lethality of the weapon system.





"After the take off, the missile, with a different configuration as compared to the first trial, and carrying more payload travelled along a different trajectory meeting all mission objectives. This was a copy book success," said a defence official.





The flight test was successful and it proved the system in both the configurations of the missile. This launch was monitored by all the range sensors and instruments including telemetry, radar and electro-optic tracking system deployed across the eastern coast and the down range ships positioned near the impact point.





Weighing around five tons, the missile can carry 1,000 kg warhead and strike targets at a range up to 500 km. A derivative of Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) Exo-atmospheric interceptor, the manoeuvrable weapon system can deceive enemy and escape ballistic missile interceptors.





Secretary of Department of Defence (R&D) and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said with this successful flight test of Pralay, the country has proved strong design and development capabilities in defence research and development.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this consecutive successful development flight trial of Pralay.







