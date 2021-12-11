The four astronaut-elects part of the Gaganyaan program, who returned from Moscow, have begun their theory training in Bangalore. They had visited Russia for the second time for crew seat moulding, which needs to be done as per their body structure, flight suit trials, including depressurisation checks, etc. The theory classes will follow a specifically designed curriculum which has been finalised by Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), which is spearheading Gaganyaan program, as per ISRO website.

Gaganyaan Mission Specific Crew Training has commenced. An Inter-Agency Task Team with members from DRDO, IAF and ISRO had generated the requirements for Crew Training Curriculum. The curriculum was approved by an Apex Committee comprising of senior officials from ISRO and IAF, including Wg Cdr (Retd.) Rakesh Sharma and Air Cmde (Retd.) Ravish Malhotra.





The three-semester training curriculum will have courses on Human Rated Launch Vehicle, Orbital Module systems, Space Medicine, Launch Complex Procedures, Microgravity Familiarization, Human Rating & Certification, Recovery Operations, Survival Training and related subjects.





Crew Safety in Gaganyaan mission is one of the important objectives of the training program. Towards this, the crew will be thoroughly trained about the operating environment, risks, warning systems, procedures for nominal and off-nominal situations and emergency escape systems.



