New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is slated to launch as many as five satellite missions this year. Dr S Somanath, the new chairman of the Indian space agency, discussed the status of the Gaganyaan and other space missions with Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology.





The Gaganyaan mission, which is India's maiden human spaceflight mission to space, is set to launch three astronauts in 2023.





Somanath said that the Covid-19 pandemic had caused a delay in the timeline of the Gaganyaan programme, according to a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. But things have again fallen back on track, and all the systems needed for the unmanned mission are getting realised, Somanath told Jitendra Singh.

Eminent Space Scientist Dr S. Somanath,who has taken over as new Chairman #ISRO,came over for courtesy call. My best wishes to him for taking over prestigious assignment at eventful time when India is heading for first Human Space mission"Gaganyaan" &other historic breakthroughs. pic.twitter.com/UTC9Srfk7a — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 25, 2022

Five Satellites To Be Launched This Year





The five satellites to be launched by ISRO this year are: GSAT-21, RICAT-1A PSLV C5-2, OCEANSAT-3, INS 2B ANAND PSLV C-53, AND SSLV-D1 Micro SAT.





GSAT-21 is India's first fully funded satellite of New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO. The communication satellite, which will be owned as well as operated by NSIL, will meet the Direct to Home (DTH) application needs of people.





Somanath briefed Singh about the satellite missions to be launched in the next three months, the statement said.





Somanath mentioned that RICAT-1A PSLV C5-2 is scheduled for launch in February.





OCEANSAT-3 and INS 2B ANAND PSLV C-53 will be launched in March, while SSLV-D1 Micro SAT is slated for launch in April.





Status of Gaganyaan Mission





Gaganyaan 1 will be the first unmanned mission, and will be followed by a second uncrewed mission, that will carry spacefaring human-robot Vyommitra.





Gaganyaan 's first test vehicle flight will be carried out in the second half of 2022, while the second unmanned mission will be conducted at the end of 2022.





Somanath informed Singh that the Indian astronauts who will be launched into space as part of the Gaganyaan mission have successfully undergone the Generic Space Flight Training in Russia.





In Bengaluru, a dedicated ad hoc astronaut training centre has been established, specifically to train the astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, according to the statement.





The ISRO chief said that the preparations for the human mission involve in-flight demonstration of Crew Escape System functioning in lower atmosphere. Also, the exercise recovery of the crew module after splashdown is in progress, the statement said.





Singh said that Somanath was taking over the prestigious assignment at a very eventful time, and will lead ISRO through some of the most historic missions, including Gaganyaan, according to the statement.





Space Programs Given Special Impetus Under PM Modi





Singh added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, space programmes have been given special impetus, and that space technology has now been made applicable in several sectors including roads, highways, railways, healthcare, and agriculture.





During the next five years, India's ascent to the top will be heralded via the space route, the minister added.







