



The Myanmar Army launched an operation on Friday against terrorist groups involved in terror activities in India.





The operation was launched against a terrorist group camping on Myanmarese soil -- including those of the People’s Liberation Army.





The People’s Liberation Army was involved in the killing of Commanding Officer of Assam Rifles colonel Viplav Tripathi and his son and wife in an ambush last year.





The operation was launched in coordination with Indian agencies who have been giving inputs on locations and activities of these terrorist groups.





Security forces on the Indian side of the border are also alert during the ongoing operations.







