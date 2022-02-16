

"The nation is proud of the armed forces' sacrifices despite all the troubles, the security forces have defended the country's borders," President Alvi said after the meeting.

Bajwa also met Prime Minister Khan on Monday, a rare engagement that took place on the sidelines of the apex committee on Afghanistan's session.





This high-profile meeting has elicited considerable interest, especially after Khan and Bajwa were at odds over the appointment of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt. Gen Nadeem Anjum.





"Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today. Professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting," Pakistan's PMO said in a tweet.







