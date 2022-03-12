



Four terrorists were killed in three separate encounters in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Handwara area of Kashmir. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar informed that the security forces have launched multiple operations in Kashmir





Srinagar: The security forces have launched a massive crackdown on terrorists in Kashmir in the last 12 hours. The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday (March 12, 2022) morning said that four terrorists were gunned down in three separate encounters in the Pulwama, Ganderbal and Handwara area of Kashmir.





Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said that four terrorists were killed in encounters in Kashmir and the operations are still going on. He also informed that the security forces have launched multiple operations in Kashmir.





IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "We had launched joint operations at 4-5 locations last night, so far two terrorists of JeM have been killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed in Ganderbal and one terrorist of LeT in Handwara.”





“All operations are in progress. And we are expecting contact will get established at other locations too,” Kumar added.





The first encounter started last evening in ChewaKalan village of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, where two terrorists are killed. According to the officials, “Two more terrorists are believed to be trapped there.”





The second encounter broke out in the Kaubagh Nunar area of Ganderbal district in Central Kashmir, where one LeT terrorist was killed in the gunfight. The officials said that the operation is currently underway.





One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out at Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara on Saturday morning, said Kashmir Zone Police.





The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "#Encounter has started at Nechama, Rajwar area of #Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice." The encounter operation is underway.





Earlier, three terrorists were killed on February 10 in Kashmir, out of which two LeT terrorists were killed in the Batpora area of Pulwama and one terrorist was killed in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar.





20 anti-terror operations have been executed in Kashmir till now this year and the security forces have managed to kill 35 terrorists including three top commanders and 9 Pakistani terrorists. Besides that security forces have also managed to arrest 16 active terrorists and more than three dozen terrorists' associates alive this year.







