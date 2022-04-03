



Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorists in the Sopore area of Baramulla district and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition and cash, said police on Monday.





The terrorists have been identified as Tufail Majid Mir, Owais Ahmed Mir and Shabir Ahmed Wagay.





Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established by police, 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 179 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Sunwani bridge Wadoora Bala.





"During checking, the joint party intercepted three persons coming from Wadoora Bala towards Sunwani bridge who on seeing joint Naka party tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully," it said.





The police recovered incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition including 3 pistols, 3 pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, 1 grenade and cash amounting to Rs 79,800 from their possession.





Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians.





Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bomai and an investigation has been initiated.





Further investigation is underway.







