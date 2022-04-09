



Washington: Dismissing the reports that sanctions imposed on Russia by the US may also be considered on other nations, the White House said that it is the decision of each individual country whether it is going to import Russian oil.





This comes after Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) for International Economics Daleep Singh during his trip to India had warned not to purchase Russian oil.





Speaking at the press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday (local time) noted that India's imports of Russian energy represent only 1 per cent to 2 per cent of their total energy imports.





"It is the decision of each individual country, including India, to determine whether they are going to import Russian oil, it is only 1 to 2 per cent of their imports. About 10 per cent of their imports is from the United States," Psaki said.





She was responding to a question when Daleep was in India. He delivered US' warning to India to not raise purchases of Russian oil which hinted that if perhaps sanctions along similar lines are being considered for other nations, asking them to keep purchases of Russian oil only limited to previous levels and, perhaps, not raise (inaudible).





She responded: "I wouldn't characterize it as a warning, nor did we at the time."





India has defended its right to secure better deals for its energy needs. New Delhi has pointed out Europe's growing purchases of petroleum products from Moscow despite the Ukraine war.





Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said the European countries remain the biggest buyers of oil and gas from Russia. He even slammed a "campaign" against India for buying Russian oil at discounts.





Russia has offered crude oil and other commodities at discounted rates to India after the US and its allies imposed sanctions on Moscow.





India's import of crude oil from Russia stood at around an average of nearly 360,000 barrels a day in the first half of this month. As per the current shipment schedules, the average oil trade between the two countries is estimated to be around 203,000 barrels per day.





Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed two bills that will ban US imports of Russian oil and suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, as per White House.







