



Islamabad: A policeman was killed in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in the Mir Ali subdivision of Pakistan's North Waziristan, local media reported on Wednesday.





Earlier this month, three policemen had been killed in a fierce gun attack by unidentified armed men at Bara Ajab Talab check post in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.





Police had said that an attacker was also killed in retaliation after a check post came under attack from the assailants. Police added that another cop and two citizens have also sustained injuries in the gun attack. The wounded official and citizens were shifted to the hospital.





In another incident, five policemen had been killed in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district of KP, ARY News reported.





Rebels had carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan's Kulachi city.





Meanwhile, prioritising the North Waziristan tribal district's peace, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier said that he would soon convene a grand jirga (a tribal council responsible for settling disputes) of elders of the area in Islamabad to find a way out of the prevailing situation.





Addressing the jirga, Pakistan PM said that the people of North Waziristan had suffered the miseries and also many sacrificed, adding that the government will not ignore those who sacrificed their life, Dawn reported.





Pakistan PM announced the establishment of a university, a medical college, a mobile hospital and a Danish school in North Waziristan. PM Sharif further said that he would soon announce new projects for the district, the Pakistani newspaper reported.







