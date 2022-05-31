



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Since being ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has been alleging "international conspiracy" for his eviction, continuing his tirade he shot another allegation at the Shehbaz Sharif government.





Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, at a rally, said the rulers are a security threat to the country, alleging that they had been 'tasked with recognizing Israel' and compromising with India on the Kashmir issue, reported Dawn.





Claiming that he would never accept the 'imported government of slaves and looters', Khan told a party workers' convention in Charsadda that the rulers were ready to do everything ordered by America.





Khan hurled these allegations, including a clear reference to Israel's recognition, a few days after Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his special address at the World Economic Forum talked about the 'great change' vis-à-vis Israel's ties with the Muslim world, mentioning that he recently received a delegation from Morocco and another of Pakistani expats living in the US, reported Dawn.





At the Charsadda jalsa, Khan said the PTI government had reached an agreement with Russia for the import of petrol at 30 pc cheaper rates, but the "imported government abolished that agreement" in fear of US administration and increased petrol and diesel prices.





Meanwhile, the Foreign Office 'categorically rejected' the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.





The reported visit was organised by a foreign NGO, which is not based in Pakistan, said a spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs while responding to media queries, reported Dawn.





"Pakistan's position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is a complete national consensus. Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination. The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region," the FO spokesperson explained.





Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in a series of tweets slammed Imran and his party for creating chaos in Pakistan, reported Dawn.





He stated: "PTI has become a tool of the enemy to create chaos in Pakistan. The nation did not leave their homes on May 25 and buried the negative politics of Imran Niazi forever."





He clarified that no official or semi-official Pakistani delegation had conducted the meetings. He said the government policy was clear and it did not recognize the state of Israel. "All our sympathies are with our Palestinian brothers and sisters," the minister said.







