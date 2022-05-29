



Moscow: Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the Barents Sea on Saturday, Russia's Defence Ministry said.





The missile hit a naval target about 1,000 km away in the White Sea and the flight of the projectile corresponded to the designed parameters, it added.





The Tsirkon missile has been test-fired several times from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine.





Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Tsirkon missile is capable of flying at Mach 9 or nine times the speed of sound and striking a target over 1,000 km away.







