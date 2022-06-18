



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the 14th BRICS Summit in Beijing on June 23, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.





The Summit will be held in virtual format under the theme of "Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development."





Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Xi will host the High-level Dialogue on Global Development in Beijing on June 24.





According to Xinhua news agency, the dialogue will be held in virtual format to Jointly Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," and BRICS leaders and leaders of relevant emerging markets and developing countries will attend the event.





This meeting will be taking place a few days after Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chaired the 12th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security via video link.





The meeting held on Wednesday reviewed the work of the working group on counter-terrorism and cyber security. They also agreed to jointly promote plans and roadmaps for international counter-terrorism and cyber security cooperation.





South Africa's Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Brazil's Minister of Institutional Security Augusto Heleno, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the meeting.





During the meeting, NSA Doval stressed the need to bolster cooperation against terrorism without any reservations as he welcomed the cooperation ongoing among the five-nation grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to address the issue of terrorism, sources said.





He also emphasized the need for urgent reform of the multilateral system in order to address global issues with credibility, equity and accountability, sources said.







