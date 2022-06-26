



HiiLSE Drones founder and CTO Shanmugam S Thanggavilo said the manufacturing plant in Malaysia will reduce costs and help in creating 3,000 jobs





India's Garuda Aerospace on June 22 announced that it has teamed up with Malaysia-based HiiLSE Drones to set up a 2.42 hectare drone factory in Malaysia.





According to a release, Garuda Aerospace will be investing Rs 115 crore into the partnership and will be aiming to provide drone technologies to both government and private sectors across the region.





In a statement, HiiLSE Drones founder and CTO, Shanmugam S Thanggavilo said a drone manufacturing plant in Malaysia will reduce costs and help in creating 3,000 jobs centred around drone expertise.





Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace said the drones manufactured will be equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning technologies.





Earlier, Jayaprakash had told IANS that the company was in the process of closing a $30 million series-A funding by the end of July. The drone also recently announced that it has secured cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a shareholder and a brand ambassador for the company.







