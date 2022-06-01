



Chennai: The 4,180 kg 24-Ku band communication satellite, to be launched by an Ariane Rocket from Kourou on June 22 is presently undergoing health and performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana.





In an update on mission activities, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said the satellite after completing assembly, integration and environmental test was cleared by PSR (Pre-Shipment Review) committee on May 2, 2022.





The Satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircrafts and it was received in Kourou on May 19, 2022.





As part of launch campaign activities, the satellite is presently undergoing health and performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana, ISRO said.





The satellite, with pan India coverage for meeting DTH application needs, will be launched Launch by Ariane-V VA257 flight on June 22.





NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) under the Department of Space (DoS) is undertaking





GSAT-24 satellite mission as its 1st Demand Driven mission post space reforms.





NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to M/s Tata Play.







