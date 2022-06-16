



India will be hosting the foreign ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations from June 16 to 17 to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping





For the second consecutive day, the international airport here continued receiving high-level visitors from the east. Wednesday saw the arrival of foreign ministers from Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore and Thailand till reports last came in. A day earlier, senior diplomats from all 10 countries of the ASEAN had landed.





The ASEAN Foreign Ministers along with Secretary General of ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will co-chair the “Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting” with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





The meeting marks the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-India dialogue relations. A Track 1.5 event Delhi Dialogue will also be held.



