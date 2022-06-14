



The multi-driving training track will provide realistic training environment to ITBP motor transport personnel





For the first time, the Transport Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), based at Chandigarh, has created a marshy road driving track for training ITBP drivers to negotiate slippery roads in difficult terrain along high-altitude mountain routes.





ITBP trains its drivers and motor mechanics in mountain driving and maintenance drills and procedures as it requires special skills and care to drive and keep vehicles roadworthy in mountainous terrain and sub-zero temperatures.





ITBP faces landslide zones and unpaved tracks en route to border outposts where vehicles at times get stuck in muddy and marshy stretches due to excessive rainfall and water logging due to snow melt. Some of the posts are located in snow-bound areas at the altitude of 20,000 feet.





The ITBP will be expanding this training area with a multi-driving training track soon with cross-country, speed breakers, zig zag, steep slope gradient and ditch track. This will provide realistic training environment to ITBP motor transport personnel.





The Transport Battalion conducts several types of training courses for ITBP drivers and mechanics.







