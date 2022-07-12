

New Delhi: About 100 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Indian industrial companies were involved in the manufacturing of India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant, said Indian Navy officials.

After completing its fourth phase of sea trials on Sunday, it is all set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in August, 2022.





With the IAC India has entered the list of nations select league of nations who have the capability to build own aircraft carriers which includes United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and China.





The warship is made of a large number of indigenous materials such as steel, other equipment and systems which are manufactured by Indian industrial houses and about 100 MSMEs with the overall project cost of Rs 19,341 crore.





According to the Indian Navy the fourth phase of sea trials for IAC consisted of integrated trials of majority of equipment and systems onboard including some of the Aviation Facilities Complex equipment were undertaken.





"The ship's delivery is being targeted in end July 2022, followed by commissioning of the ship in August 2022 to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the Navy added.





The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is 262 meter long, 62 meter at the widest part and height of 59 meter including the superstructure. There are 14 decks in all, including five in the superstructure.





The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people including specialised cabins for women officers.





The aircraft carrier will increase India's reach fr0m the Indian Ocean to the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean.







