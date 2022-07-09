

Major crackdown is expected soon on Dawat-e-Islami, the Pakistan-based extremist religious group in the headlines after the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, top intelligence sources have said.

Ghosh Mohammad — one of the accused who allegedly murdered Kanhaiyalal for social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the Prophet remark row — had joined Dawat-e-Islami through Riyasat Hussain and Abdul Razak of Udaipur and had visited Karachi in Pakistan by the end of 2013, along with 30 others from India, CNN-News18 had reported earlier.





The intelligence sources said Rajasthan Police wants central agencies to probe more than 300 contacts of Dawat-e-Islami.





In a letter written to central agencies, they said after the CDR analysis of Riyaz and Ghosh Mohammad, it was found that they were in touch with 18-19 operatives of the organisation that is operating from Pakistan.





In the follow-up to this investigation, it was found that these 18 numbers of Pakistan are in touch with more than 300 people in India.





This is a serious alarm and agencies fear similar incidents in the days to come on the directions of the same group. They are identifying these 300 people and will start one more set of investigations.





On the other hand, the Udaipur accused, during interrogation, have shown no remorse for their actions so far and maintain that it was “for Allah”.





The two men have allegedly revealed during interrogation that they also had BJP leaders on their radar and had carried out a recce of party establishments and functionaries to relay back to their ‘handlers’ in Pakistan, News18 has learnt.





Sources told News18 that during interrogation it emerged that Akhtari was trying to get close to BJP leaders and workers, especially those affiliated to RSS’ Muslim Rashtriya Manch and BJP Minority Morcha, including Irshad Chainwala and Tahir Raza Khan.





The accused duo also carried out a recce of BJP establishments and revealed during interrogation that they were in touch with handlers in Pakistan who asked them to maintain a relationship with the local BJP leaders, sources said.







