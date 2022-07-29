



IAF to retire one squadron of MiG-21 by September end, phase out entire fleet by 2025





On Thursday, two IAF pilots were killed when their twin-seater MiG-21 aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer in the desert state.





The IAF said the vintage Russian combat aircraft fleet will retire one squadron as early as September 30. The 51 squadron of the MiG-21 was famously used by wing commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman when Pakistan attacked India using an F-16 aircraft. Air headquarters has already ordered a court of inquiry into the crash on Thursday.





The IAF will retire all squadrons of the MiG-21 Bison by 2025, the air force said a day after two pilots were killed in a MiG-21 aircraft crash in Rajasthan's Barmer. The IAF said the vintage Russian combat aircraft fleet will retire one squadron as early as September 30, news agency ANI reported.





"The 51 Squadron based out of Srinagar air base is being number plated on September 30. After this, only three squadrons of the planes would be left in service and would be phased out by the year 2025," sources in the IAF told ANI.





The 51 squadron of the MiG-21 was famously used by wing commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman when Pakistan attacked India using an F-16 aircraft following India's Balakot strikes.





On Thursday, two IAF pilots were killed when their twin-seater MiG-21 aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer in the desert state. The IAF said the aircraft was on a sortie from the Utarlai air base and the accident occurred around 9.10 pm.





Air headquarters has already ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.





MiG-21s were the mainstay of the IAF for a long time. However, the aircraft has had a very poor safety record of late.





In March, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat said in the Rajya Sabha that 42 defence personnel were killed in accidents involving aircraft and helicopters of the three services in the last five years.





The total number of air accidents in the last five years was 45 out of which 29 involved IAF's platforms.







