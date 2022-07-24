



Indian Air Force (IAF)-operated Air India One will ferry Draupadi Murmu, who will take oath as India’s 15th President on July 25.





Here are some key facts about this specially designed flight.





It has its own defence system to counter any missile threat. This system is known as Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM).





This aircraft is equipped with Self-Protection Suits (SPS) which can not only jam the enemy’s radar signal but also divert the nearby missiles.





The advanced communication system it has allows video and audio communication facilities with no fear of being hacked or jammed.





It has two conference rooms, a press briefing room, a cabin for VVIP passengers, seats for other dignitaries and staff and a medical centre.





It has the range of flying from India to America without stopping for refuelling. Operated by specially-trained pilots of the Indian Air Force, it can fly continuously for 17 hours.





Besides the first citizen of India, Vice President and Prime Minister also use the flight in case of their foreign tour. It has the call sign ‘Air India One’.







