



Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has been widely recognized as a watershed moment in the evolution of India’s strategic doctrine.





According to John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute, the operation sent a clear message about India’s capability and political will to strike with precision and restraint. Spencer emphasized that this shift is not merely tactical but represents a proactive, precision-oriented doctrine that prioritizes deterrence and calculated responses over indiscriminate escalation.





Spencer described Operation Sindoor as a "unique strike" that showcased India's strategic independence and leadership. The operation involved targeted, intelligence-led strikes deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), focusing on dismantling terror infrastructure while maintaining air superiority and avoiding civilian casualties.





Each strike, including those on key terror hubs like Noor Khan and Muridke, was designed to communicate both resolve and restraint—demonstrating that India can hit targets of its choosing and has the will to do so, but with discipline and proportionality.





A crucial aspect highlighted by Spencer is the shift from strategic restraint to offensive deterrence. India’s actions during Operation Sindoor collapsed the longstanding distinction between so-called “non-state actors” and the Pakistani state, signaling that any future provocation would invite asymmetric retaliation.





This redefinition of deterrence—treating terror attacks as state-sanctioned acts of war—marks the end of “plausible deniability” for Pakistan and forces it to bear the consequences of proxy warfare.





Spencer noted that the regional impact of this doctrinal change is profound, asserting that “India’s shift in doctrine will change the entire region.” The operation was closely watched not only by Pakistan but also by China and other global powers, many of whom, including the United States, were concerned about the potential for escalation.





However, India’s restraint and professionalism in execution, combined with its willingness to act decisively, has set a new standard for deterrence in South Asia.





Operation Sindoor also demonstrated the strength of India’s jointness and strategic foresight, integrating military, diplomatic, and economic tools—such as the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—to exert pressure without inviting full-scale war.





The operation is now seen as a template for future responses, signalling that India will no longer absorb terror attacks as the cost of diplomacy, and that every attack will invite a measured, high-impact response.





Operation Sindoor marks a paradigm shift in India’s security architecture: from reactive diplomacy to assertive, multi-dimensional deterrence. This evolution, as John Spencer asserts, will have lasting implications for the strategic landscape of the entire region.





Based On ANI Report







