



New Delhi: A contingent of the Royal Army of Oman arrived in India to participate in the 4th edition of joint training exercise Al NAJAH-IV, with a focus on counter-terrorism, regional security and peacekeeping operations, under the UN mandate.





Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army said, "The contingent of Royal Army of Oman arrived in India to participate in India-Oman joint training Exercise #ExAlNajah. The Exercise would focus on Counter Terrorism, Regional Security and Peace Keeping operations, under the UN mandate."





The 13-long day exercise will take place at the foreign training node of Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan, according to the statement released by Defence Ministry.





The joint military exercise aims to enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman and will further manifest in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.





According to the statement, the Royal Army of Oman contingent comprised of 60 personnel from the Sultan of Oman Parachute Regiment has reached the exercise location.





"The Indian Army is represented by troops from the 18 merchandised infantry battalion. The previous edition of Ex AL NAJAH IV was organised at Muscat from 12 to 25 March 2019," according to the statement.





It further stated that the scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills & procedures, the establishment of joint command and control structures and elimination of terrorist threats.





"The joint exercise would focus on Counter Terrorism Operations, Regional Security Operations and Peace Keeping Operations under the United Nations charter apart from organising joint physical training schedules, tactical drills, techniques and procedures," the statement reads.





According to the statement, comprehensive training will culminate in a 48 hours long validation exercise involving the establishment of joint mobile vehicle check posts, joint cordon and search operations followed by joint room intervention drills in a built-up area has been worked out.







