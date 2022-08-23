



Sydney: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday visited various schools, higher education and skilling institutions in Sydney.





The Minister is on a four-day visit to Australia to strengthen bilateral relations in education, research, and skilling.





Along with Sarah Mitchell, MLC, New South Wales, Minister for Education and Early Childhood learning, Pradhan visited a Homebush West Public School in the New South Wales state to get insights on school excellence frameworks and best practices in universalising early childhood education.





He interacted with the young learners and teachers at the school. He appreciated them for the warm welcome and cultural performances.





Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that affordable, accessible and universal early education for children is key towards better learning outcomes and a brighter future for all.





He further said that the best practices and positive experiences in early education and digital learning at NSW can be replicated in India to make early childhood care and education equitable and accessible, and for strengthening childhood care frameworks, especially also after school hours.





Pradhan along with Jason Clare visited the Institute of Applied Technology at TAFE NSF. He said that this facility is a signature training hub to equip youth with new-age skills relevant for global opportunities and for driving infrastructure projects & economic growth of the region.





He further said that India is also setting up a multi-disciplinary and multi-dimensional Gati Shakti University with an aim to create a next-generation of skilled professionals to support the growing logistics, infrastructure development and transport sector. Gati Shakti University and the Institute of Applied Technology for Construction can work together in developing industry-centric programmes, closing skills gap, up-skilling, re-skilling, creating innovative digital resources among others, he added.





Furthermore, Minister Pradhan interacted with the Vice-Chancellors and senior representatives of the Australian Government, Department of Education at an event organised by Universities Australia on Transforming our Future through institutional collaboration at UNSW, Sydney.







