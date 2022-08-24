



Beijing: China's Sichuan province is experiencing severe power outages due to water shortages amid drought and heat waves.





As per G News, around 50 per cent of hydropower generation is hit in Sichuan, a large hydropower province in this country.





Sichuan gets 80 per cent of its electricity from hydropower. According to Communist China's official media, 15 cities and counties in the province have been severely affected by the heat and drought that have not been seen in 60 years.





As a result of the long and widespread drought, the province's water inflows have been reduced considerably, rendering the whole electricity generation drop by more than 50 per cent, as some major hydropower plants have insufficient water supplies, reported G News.





At present, since the disaster is still ongoing, Xin Baoan, chairman of Communist China Guodian Corporation, requested to mobilize electricity from other regions and provinces to make up for the shortage in Sichuan and Chongqing.





Sichuan reportedly has adopted three approaches to ensure the local electricity consumption. The first is to offer a staggering power supply and reward co-operators. Second, some high-energy-consuming manufacturers are asked to temporarily suspend their production from August 14th to 20th. Third, all local authorities should ensure people's livelihood electricity is the priority, reported G News.





According to local media, 50 emergency power generation vehicles will be arriving in Sichuan in succession from 13 provinces and cities across the country to relieve the power shortage.





Miles Guo, an exiled Chinese billionaire businessman who became a political activist has repeatedly warned that 2022 will be the beginning of the dark times for the Chinese people, and this year's biggest problem is the natural disasters that will result in a food crisis.





In the wake of food shortages, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will inevitably exert extreme pressure policies, and eventually will lead to financial collapse and political disaster.





Miles called on fellow fighters to avoid the flames of the CCP's purgatory before its collapse, as it is the most effective means to survive.





China's worst heat wave in six decades is deepening the economic challenges of the country. The Chinese officials have warned that the country may miss its 5.5 per cent growth target for the year. China's economic growth slows to 0.4 per cent, The Washington Post reported.





As climate change worsened the heat waves are also expected to become increasingly common in China.





Eleven provinces currently have warnings in place for temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Chongqing, a self-administered city surrounded by Sichuan province, reached a record 112.1 degrees over the weekend, with highs over 104 degrees forecast to continue for about another week, according to The Washington Post.





China, the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, has sought to present itself as a global leader in climate action, touting its shift toward electric vehicles and other measures. But the country has continued to build new coal-fired power plants. This month, Beijing suspended bilateral climate talks with the United States in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.







