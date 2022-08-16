



A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioned approval for the creation of Village Defence Guard Scheme - 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir which came into effect from today, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday thanked Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, for showing his constant concern for the people of the Union Territory.





Notably, Singh is also a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.





"Thanks PM Sh @NarendraModi for your constant concern for #JammuAndKashmir. Huge relief from the Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Sh @AmitShah. Sanction accorded to Village Defence Guards Scheme (VDGS) 2022 for Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted Singh today.





Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned approval to creation of Village Defence Guard Scheme - 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir which shall come into effect from August 15, 2022.





"The above order videos Government Order No. 287-Home of 2022 dated August 14, 2022 has been made in reference to order of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in WP(C) 3262/2019 titled Kewal Krishan and Ors V. State of J&K and Ors with clubbed matters and communication no. F.No. 17012/13/2021-S(JKL) dated March 2nd, 2022 of the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, Department of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs," read the order copy.





Earlier, this scheme was known as Village Defence Committee in which volunteers from villages were trained by Indian Army and Police. Under this scheme, rifles were provided to VDC's and they protected their villages from terrorist attacks and terror-related activities specially the vulnerable villages in mountainous areas of Jammu region. VDC members had helped Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the fight against Terrorism.





There was long demand by the VDC members that this committee should be more organized and there should be some decisions on their payments. These members had also met Home Minister Amit Shah.







