



The 12th edition of DefExpo is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, during 18-22 October in a first-ever four-venue format which promises to engage the public and inspire them to join aerospace and defence manufacturing





NEW DELHI: Defence secretary Ajay Kumar on Saturday reviewed preparations for the forthcoming DefExpo 2022, according to an official statement.





Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar and senior officers from various states, and the ministry of defence attended the meeting.





The 12th edition of DefExpo is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, during 18-22 October in a first-ever four-venue format which promises to engage the public and inspire them to join aerospace and defence manufacturing.





During the meeting, the Defence Secretary was briefed of the arrangements being made for the biennial event.





The theme of DefExpo 2022 is ‘Path to Pride’ and in semblance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform India into a strong and self-reliant nation by supporting, showcasing and forging partnerships for the Indian Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sectors with Indian as well as global customers.





The aim is to showcase the might of the domestic defence industry which is now powering ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ resolve of the government and the nation at large.







