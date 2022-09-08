



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, expressed satisfaction at the intensification of bilateral defence ties and agreed on the early finalization of projects under the line of credit for defence, which would be beneficial for both the countries, according to a joint statement released by Ministry of External Affairs.





In this regard, the delegation between both countries welcomed finalising initial procurement plans for vehicles for the Bangladesh Armed Forces as both nations look forward to enhancing bilateral defence ties.





The Indian side expressed its request for implementing the 2019 MoU for providing a coastal radar system for greater maritime security, at an early date and also reiterated the importance of facilitating trade between the two countries, according to the official statement.





The Indian side requested at least one major land port without port restrictions or a negative list of regulations, on the border with the North Eastern States of India, for easier market access, starting with ICP Agartala-Akhaura, as per the release.





Both leaders also acknowledged the importance of leveraging the potential of new and emerging areas of cooperation like green energy.





They also directed authorities on both sides to augment cooperation in cutting-edge areas of peaceful use of outer space, peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and technology enabled services in finance, health and education.





PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday held an extensive discussion on a range of bilateral issues as they decided to start negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) to sustain momentum in the bilateral ties.





Moreover, both countries signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of PM Modi and visiting prime minister Sheikh Hasina. These agreements were signed after delegation-level talks were held at the Hyderabad House.





In a special briefing on Tuesday, Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said both leaders agreed to build resilient supply chains in both countries and across the region.





"India is the largest market for Bangladeshi products in Asia. "And despite the pandemic, the bilateral trade between the two countries reached an all-time high of USD 18 billion in the last financial years," he said adding that both leaders exchanged views and perspectives on regional and global issues.







