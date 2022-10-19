LSV 4x4 is a Light Specialist, Troop mobility vehicle & Guru 4×4 – 715 is a Light duty, General Service Logistic vehicle dedicated to operate in tough terrains





Ashok Leyland has showcased three advanced-technology products and solutions at the ongoing DefExpo India 2022 organised by the Ministry of Defence at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.





Col Sonam Wangchuk unveiled ‘Jeet 4x4’, an all-new light general service vehicle, indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by the company. Rajesh R, Vice President – Defence & Power Solutions Business, Ashok Leyland unveiled and launched the other products, including LBPV 4x4, a light bulletproof vehicle and Tank T-72 GB assembly aggregates comprising gearboxes.





Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “We continue to evolve as a trusted partner to the Indian armed forces in the area of mobility. We endeavour to expand our portfolio of products and solutions and contribute towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.”





Ashok Leyland Jeet 4X4 light tactical vehicle





Rajesh R said these advanced technology solutions developed by the in-house R&D would address the growing demand for resource efficiency and optimisation.





Jeet 4x4 is equipped to perform optimally in hills, high altitudes, cross country, plains, and desert terrain.





LBPV 4x4 has been designed to carry a small team of combat soldiers into various tactical missions. It is designed for all-terrain mobility with armoured protection and fitted with a weapon mount to operate independently in the battlefield.





Tank T-72 GB assembly aggregates are gearboxes for Tank T-72 called Ajeya. Ashok Leyland will begin to make sub-assemblies and sub-components, including the gearboxes for Tank T-72.







