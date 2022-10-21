



India successfully test-fired the next-generation Agni-Prime ballistic missile on October 21, 2022. The missile was test fired from a mobile launcher from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.





The strike range of the solid-fuelled cannisterised missile is between 1,000 to 2,000 km and it has passed all mission parameters during the test. Its navigation was tracked and examined by radars and telemetry equipment positioned along several points. Previously the missile’s trail was done on December 18, 2021, from the same base and it was also successful.





Agni-Prime Ballistic Missile: Key Details



1. The Agni Prime is a medium-range nuclear-capable next-generation advanced missile developed by Defence Research and Development Organization(DRDO).

2. The missile has been developed as a successor for Agni-I and Agni-II in the operational service of strategic Forces Command. It is also the sixth missile in the Agni series of ballistic missiles.

3. Agni Prime has been introduced with significant upgrades including composite motor casing, improved propellants, guidance systems, navigation, and a manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle.

4. The missile weighs 50 per cent less than the Agni 3 missile and comprises new guidance and propulsion systems.

5. The ballistic missile is cannisterised and can be launched from the road or rail. It can also be kept for a longer time and transported as per operational requirements.

6. The successful test of the Agni Prime ballistic missile shows India’s endeavour for its defence sector to be self-reliant.





Agni-Prime Ballistic Missile: Test Launch



1. DRDO successfully test-fired Agni-P for the first time on 28 June 2021 from Abdul Kalam Island which carried two multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles.

2. The vehicles delivered the warheads to two separate locations.

3. Several telemetries, radar, electro-optical stations, and down-range ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and checked the missile trajectory and parameters.

4. The missile followed a textbook trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.

5. The missile for tested for the second time on December 18, 2021. The second flight test proved the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system.







