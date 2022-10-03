



Space Situational Awareness (SSA) constellation to be launch in Q4 2024





Paris – Digantara Research and Technologies Private Limited (Digantara) and Rocket Factory Augsburg AG (RFA) sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their partnership in the areas of launch procurement and Space Situational Awareness (SSA). Under this partnership, RFA will launch two Digantara satellites into low Earth orbit using its RFA ONE launch system. In addition, Digantara will work with RFA to enable safer space operations through their “Space-MAP” (Space – Mission Assurance Platform) one-stop platform.





Digantara will be launching a constellation of 40 satellites to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) for Space Situational Awareness. RFA will launch two satellites from Digantara’s constellation using the RFA ONE launch system. The satellites, which form the critical part of the Digantara constellation, are scheduled for launch in late 2024.





Under this agreement, Digantara will work with RFA in a strategic partnership to integrate Space MAP services and technologies into the RFA ecosystem to enable safer launch, early operations and last mile services with the goal of building a sustainable space environment.





Jörn Spurmann, Chief Commercial Officer at RFA: “Small- to medium-sized constellations like Digantara’s will be the driving force of the New Space Economy. We are proud that another international customer has chosen our highly competitive launch service. Digantara will significantly improve the precision of SSA and will enable safer spaceflight operations for everyone.”





Rahul Rawat, Chief Operating Officer at Digantara: “Working with small satellite launch providers like RFA will allow satellite constellation operators to overcome two significant bottlenecks facing the launch industry today. The ability to precisely insert satellites into orbit, combined with the ability to launch and deploy satellites on demand, will allow RFA to play an important role in enabling small constellation operators like us to get to market faster. In addition, RFA’s interest in safer space operations and sustainable use of space through SSA data sets and analysis is encouraging.”





About Rocket Factory





Rocket Factory Augsburg was founded in 2018 with the vision to enable data generating business models in space to better monitor, protect and connect our planet Earth. Against this background, the company’s goal is to offer launch services of up to 1.300kg into low Earth orbits and beyond on a weekly basis at unmatched prices. With this, RFA wants to democratize access to space and reduce the launch costs in the space industry. The RFA ONE launch service combines three key competitive advantages: A customer focused service with precise in-orbit delivery and a high degree of mission flexibility through its orbital stage; at a highly competitive price; made possible by superior staged combustion technology, low-cost structures and usage of industrial components.







